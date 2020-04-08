New business talks surviving COVID-19 pandemic

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Imagine opening in January as a new business and having to quickly learn to survive in the middle of a pandemic. That is what Shady Spring Pharmacy is doing.

Co-owner of the pharmacy, Leslie Sisson, said it was something she could not have imagined when the doors to Shady Spring Pharmacy opened. She said despite the pandemic and many businesses shutting doors, the pharmacy is working day-by-day to make sure they stay open and serve the community.

“Just to let people know we’re here. We have a full front end of over-the counter stuff. We have a gift shop,” Sisson said.

She also said the pharmacy is taking precautionary measures during the pandemic to keep people safe. They are located at 2795 Ritter Drive, Shady Spring.