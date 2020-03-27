New precautions in hotel industry during COVID-19 pandemic

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Hotels are a place that constantly have people coming and going. Although many businesses around the state were ordered to close, hotels are considered essential and will remain open.

Since hotels have to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, employees at the Quality Hotel and Conference Center in Bluefiled are taking extra precautions during this time, especially if they believe someone checking in may be sick.

“We don’t treat the room the next day, we spray the room down and we let it be disinfected and it sits over night. Once we touch the room the next day we strip the room from top to bottom but that in a separate wash. We usually wash items like that at night so it doesn’t get mixed in with any of our other laundry,” Anthony J. Bell said, the General Manager at Quality Hotel and Conference Center in Bluefield.

They are also making sure their employees are wearing and disposing of their gloves properly, and sanitizing often.