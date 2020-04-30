New River Primary School lip syncs to MC Hammer

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — New River Primary School staff created something fun for families and students during the pandemic. If you look up New River Primary’s account on Youtube, you’ll see a Lip Sync video, which can be found here.

Administrators recorded lip sync videos to MC Hammer’s U Can’t Touch This. Courtney Vargo, a Kindergarten teacher, said they wanted to provide a little entertainment to students at home right now.

“This situation is not ideal. At this age, we lay the foundation for the kids and as heartbreaking as it is for everybody, I think everybody just needed some comic relief. And we enjoyed making it as much as I think we did watching it,” Vargo said.

Rebekah Boyd, a STEM teacher who helped put it together. She said the video has received a lot of community support.

“A lot of the parent comments have been we needed this. We’ve watched this five times and we’ve laughed and seen a different teacher or aid each time and it’s made our day,” Boyd said.

Boyd said other schools in the county are working on creating lip sync videos as well. She said their staff at New River Primary also has some more video projects in the works.