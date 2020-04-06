Online program offered to help kids with schoolwork during COVID-19 pandemic

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One state-wide initiative is in place to keep kids in the Mountain State on track with their schooling. Katie Summers is the Business and Entrepreneurship Director for High Rocks Educational Corporation. She said they are partnering with First2Network to get an online program for kids to use every day.

“It’s a 40 minute Zoom session. It’s a face-to-face Zoom session and they can get help with whatever subject they’re struggling in with any K-12th student,” Summers said.

College students and other volunteers make up the team willing to get online and help kids in the Mountain State. Summers said it is a way for kids to get help with homework and other school skills they are wanting to improve while at home during the pandemic.

“Just because COVID-19 is going on, doesn’t mean education stops. So, we’re making sure everyone has that virtual opportunity to reach out and get the support and help and love they need,” Summers said.

While it is something to help the kids, this program serves to help parents. Summers said it can be tough on parents balancing school and work in the middle of a pandemic.

“Quarantined at home with your kids non-stop all day every day and not knowing how to help them with their homework, I’m sure can be very frustrating. So we’re providing an opportunity for 40 minutes out of the day the parents can go and take a walk or sit on the back porch or something to that nature,” Summers said.

People can reach out to High Rocks Educational Corporation for information on getting their children signed up for the program. Summers said her email is katie@highrocks.org for those looking to sign up.