Panera Bread offering grocery delivery

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Panera Bread is now delivering grocery items to your home. Beginning this week, people are now able to visit their website to order groceries.

Assistant Manager at the Beckley Panera location, Chloe Mitchell, said people can order dairy items, produce, and other breads and bagels to stock pantries and fridges. Mitchell said this is just one way the restaurant chain can help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We keep very high health standards here. So everything is safe and handled properly. People can trust us to handle their food safely,” Mitchell said.