Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses

WVNS — Small businesses all over the country are feeling the repercussions of the stay at home order, including businesses in West Virginia.

However, relief is coming for these small business employees. The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan that small businesses with a staff less than 500 people can apply in order to continue payroll for their employees.

“It will give you two and a half times your normal payroll amount that you can pay out. So for examples if a small business currently has $100,000 in payroll they would get $250,000,” Deputy Chair of the Business Management Department at the City University New York, Shane Snipes said.

There are several resources and loan opportunities available during the COVID-19 pandemic. More information can be found on the small businesses association website at SBA.gov