Pine Haven Homeless Shelter opens isolation floor

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Pine Haven Homeless Shelter works everyday to make sure homeless people have a safe place to stay; however, operating during a pandemic created a new set of challenges for the facility. That is why officials have new protocols in place to keep residents and staff healthy.

Lisa Tyler, Assistant Director at the shelter, said they created an isolation floor, where any new people wanting to stay at the shelter have to live for 14 days.

“While they’re there, they have to stay in their room or their bathroom. And we take their lunches, or meals, to them,” Tyler said.

This way, they will not have to leave their rooms during the 14 day isolation period. Pine Haven Director, Michael Horn, said the goal is to protect them and everyone else inside the building.

“I want the staff to feel protected as long as we are open. I want them to know we are doing the very best we can to ensure their safety, and the clients also,” Horn said.

Even during a pandemic, Pine Haven is working to keep southern West Virginia’s homeless population safe.

“We’re just doing everything we can to keep our mission going,” Tyler said.