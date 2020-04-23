Premier Pharmacy and Wellness opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new Pharmacy opened in Beckley on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Premier Pharmacy and Wellness is located at 520 Beckley Crossing Shopping Center. They offer many different specialty items, along with the pharmacy.

Owners Kriston Ellis and Kim Miller said it is incredible to be able to open in the middle of a pandemic.

“It slowed us down a bit. We didn’t get to open as quickly as we would have liked. It’s going to change things we’re carrying in the store now. We’re not going to have patients coming in, we’re going to be curbside only. We’re happy that we’re able to offer that,” Ellis said.

For more information on hours and the pharmacy, visit their website here.