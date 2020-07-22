Princeton Community Hospital reinforces visitor restrictions

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — While several local hospitals re-implemented ‘no-visitor’ policies this week, Princeton Community Hospital did so at the end of June.

This was after Mercer County saw a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. Under their restrictions, no patient is allowed to have a visitor.

The only exceptions to this are one essential caregiver for pediatric patient, for a patient in labor, or for someone in the emergency room who cannot respond to doctors.

People who have symptoms or are being treated for COVID-19, will remain isolated with no visitation at all.

