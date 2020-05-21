Rafting companies see slower start to season

LANSING, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice allowed adventure and rafting companies to reopen on Thursday, May 21, 2020. These companies were forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO of Adventures on the Gorge, Roger Wilson, said they expect opening weekend to be a little less crowded than normal because people were not sure when they could start booking their trips.

“This first weekend it’s going to be slow. But the phones have really started ringing for mostly later in the summer. It’s happening. People were wanting to book, but they wouldn’t because there was no date,” Wilson said.

Wilson said now that they are open, he expects to more people as summer begins.