Restaurant employees talk maintaining social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Local restaurants are able to reopen with new restrictions, and the Dairy Queen in Hinton is one of those restaurants. Manager Austin Thomas said the dining area is open, but there is a limit to the amount of people allowed to eat there.

He said they also have signs and posters up to remind people about social distancing.

“We’ve put up markers about every six feet in the hallway to keep people spaced out. We’ve also put the signs up saying that we’re all friends here, but please stay six feet apart. It’s worked out really well. We’ve had amazing customers throughout all of that,” Thomas said.

Thomas said he and other employees are wearing masks and following the guidelines.