Salvation Army in Princeton to distribute food boxes

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Salvation Army in Mercer County is giving back to the community. Boxes filled with food and snacks will be given out on Saturday, May 30, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m.

The Salvation Army is located at 300 Princeton Avenue in Princeton. People will be able to drive up and receive the food. They are giving one box of food to every family.

Lieutenant Dennis Smith, with the Salvation Army, said it is a good way to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When it comes to food, we want to make sure that everybody has the opportunity to get a meal, or a few days worth of meals. We just want to be a committed partner in this community,” Smith said.