Secret Sandwich Society now offering curb-side pickup

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Secret Sandwich Society in Fayetteville announced some good news. The restaurant opened its doors back up to people on Thursday, April 30, 2020 for curbside pickup.

Owner Lewis Rhinehart said people can give them a call at 304-574-4777 or on his cell phone at 304-640-8152, and they will bring food out to your car. People pay over the phone when they place their orders. Rhinehart said it is a great feeling to be back open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were closed for 45 days which was incredibly stressful and incredibly scary. We were one of the lucky ones that were able to get some PPP funding, so we are in good shape,” Rhinehart said.