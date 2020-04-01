Staying connected during stay at home order

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is under a stay at home order until further notice, like many other states in the country. There are a lot of applications and programs available to use on your devices that will help you virtually stay connected.

Seby Bell, owner of Computer Chick, said these programs include Zoom, Skype, and FaceTime to talk via video with people. Other social media apps, such as Facebook and Snapchat, exist to keep up with your friends and family. Bell said during this time, it is important to connect virtually with these loved ones in your life.

“People who are truly quarantined and living by themselves in a household without any other people, so giving that feeling of human interaction is really important,” Bell said.

Just make sure your device can handle the devices. Bell said Computer Chick is remaining open as long as they can throughout the pandemic to help out anyone with questions or technical issues. You can find them located at 1801 South Kanawha Street in Beckley.