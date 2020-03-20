Staying healthy during quarantine

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — With gyms closing due to COVID-19, many people are worried about how they are going to stay healthy during this quarantine period.

Staying healthy is not just about how much you are working out, it is also about what you are eating. Richard Williams, a Dietitian at Sound Services in Beckley had some helpful tips for people that may be concerned.

“Make sure your portion sizes are controlled, make sure you get your fruits and vegetables in there, whole grains, lots of fiber foods that help keep you full and satisfied longer,” Williams said.

Williams also suggested making home cooked meals during this time because many residents have more time on their hands than usual. Avoiding processed foods and staying outside are good ways to stay healthy during the quarantine period.