Staying safe from COVID-19 while protesting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The death of Minnesota man George Floyd sparked outrage in the country and many are protesting the injustice they feel is prevalent in the United States. Even though many cities have lifted the stay at home orders, COVID-19 is still happening.

If you are going to go out and protest, make sure you are protecting yourself from the virus. Dr. Ayne Amjad shared some helpful tips to stay safe during this time.

“If you are going to go out in protest you should definitely wear a mask because you are not going to be able to stay six feet away. I would wear a mask definitely and I would also carry a bottle of water in cause you become hot, you do not want to become dehydrated. I would wear a mask and bring a bottle of water, that is the best way to protest,” Amjad said.

Dr. Amjad also said ideally, if you attend a protest you should self quarantine for 12 days. If you can not do that then it is important to pay attention to how you are feeling days after. If you start to feel sick, contact your doctor.