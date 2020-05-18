Students at New River CTC receive money from CARES Act

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The CARES Act benefits many Americans. President of New River Community and Technical College, Bonny Copenhaver, said it includes those working to further their education.

“Higher education was included in the CARES Act so that the students who were impacted, who were taking face-to-face courses, and we had to switch to things more online. This is the federal government’s way of helping those students transition,” Copenhaver said.

New River Community and Technical College distributed the emergency money to more than 600 students. More $344,000 went to students enrolled at the college during the Spring 2020 semester. Copenhaver said these students had to qualify for eligibility. The federal government included specific guidelines for who could receive the money.

“First restriction was any students taking online classes before could not receive any money and you had to be qualified for federal financial aid,” Copenhaver said.

The students who did qualify under the guidelines had to file paperwork to receive some of the emergency funds. Those funds are supposed to go towards any adjustments they were forced to make during the pandemic.

“Books, supplies, even groceries, childcare, paying rent, anything that they need that they had to start doing differently because of our changes,” Copenhaver said.