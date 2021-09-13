Taste of Bridge Day canceled for 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — One of the big events leading up to Bridge Day will not happen this year.

Taste of Bridge Day was scheduled for Friday, October 15, 2021.

The event is organized by the Canyon Rim Rotary Club. Kim Feazell is the event coordinator for the group. She told 59News they decided to cancel the event because of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“The health and well-being of our community is of ultimate importance, and we do not want to add to the strain currently faced by our local medical facilities,” said Feazell.