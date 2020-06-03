Totally Glazed reopens with new safety rules

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Princeton staple reopened their doors at 835 Mercer Street . Totally Glazed, a new hot spot for fresh-made doughnuts, reopened the week of Monday, June 1, 2020

Owner Bobby Jones said the business reopened with some changes. Customers can call or text to place an order for doughnuts instead of walking in, to help limit the number of people inside.

If inside picking up doughnuts, Jones said they are encouraging people to practice social distancing by having decor on the floor to indicate where people can stand. Only five people are allowed in.

“We’re still easing into it,” Jones said. “We’re hoping in June to go back to business as normal. Right now we’re just going to follow the precautions of the local health department and the CDC. This will make sure we keep our employees and customers safe,”

Totally Glazed is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are also open on Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.