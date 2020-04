CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announced on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 Workforce West Virginia would begin distributing federal relief funding to those who lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

The additional $600/week in unemployment comes from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation provided by the CARES Act.

Today @workforcewv will begin distributing the additional $600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation provided by the CARES Act for eligible unemployment claimants. Thank you Workforce for getting fast relief to West Virginians! https://t.co/8KeDeWZxhN — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) April 7, 2020

The Governor thanked worked at Workforce for getting the relief to West Virginians quickly. For moreinfo and to file for benefits go to workforcewv.org.