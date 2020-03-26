Virtual services added at Monongahela National Forest

ELKINS, WV (WVNS) — In order to protect the health and safety of employees and visitors to the Monongahela National Forest, virtual services are being implemented. The action comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and are in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities.

Offices in the forest are closed as are developed campgrounds. However, the public is encouraged to visit the Monongahela National Forest website for digital services and contact information for the various offices. There are staff on duty from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Highland Scenic Highway

“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” said Forest Supervisor Shawn Cochran. “We are committed to supporting our communities and fulfilling our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”

These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice to limit gatherings of large numbers of people and to promote social distancing. Visitors to our National Forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).