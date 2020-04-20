Volunteers pick up thousands of pounds of litter during modified ‘Keep Mercer Clean Campaign’

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Linda Augustosky has her own vest and trash grabber with her name on it. She has volunteered to pick up litter during the annual ‘Keep Mercer Clean’ campaign since it began.

“We find water bottles, beer bottles, fast food garbage. We find a little bit of everything out here,” Augustosky said.

She is committed to tidying up her neighborhood during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a few changes.

“Usually by this time of the year, we’ve had 100 people picking up trash, but because of the social distancing we can’t do it in large groups, so we’re getting small groups together,” Augustosky added.

Josh Parks is the Mercer County Litter Control Officer and has been working to make the campaign easier on volunteers.

“With the social distancing orders, we didn’t feel comfortable asking people to come out in groves to pick trash up so Commissioner Puckett came up with the ‘take five’ initiative,” Parks said.

Parks will either meet up with volunteers or even go to their homes to drop off empty trash bags. Once the trash bags are full, he will come back and pick them up for you.

The pandemic may have forced groups to downsize, but the amount of trash taken off the streets is only getting bigger.

“I think I’ve collected somewhere in the neighborhood of about 8,000 pounds of trash in the last two weeks,” Parks added.

For more on how you can volunteer, you can visit their web page.