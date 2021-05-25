WATCH: Gov. Justice provides an update on COVID-19

In this March, 23, 2020 file photo West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issues a stay at home order, effective 8 p.m. Tuesday from his office in the WV State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice has expanded his aggressive plan to lift coronavirus restrictions after announcing new hotspots in the state’s eastern panhandle. The Republican governor on Thursday, May 21, 2020 said he is considering a mandatory face mask order for Berkeley and Jefferson counties after at least 35 new cases were reported there in a single day. He has dispatched the National Guard to the region to assess the situation. (Kenny Kemp/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, file)

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice opened his Tuesday morning press briefing by going through the 13 additional West Virginians that have been lost since his last appearance. The total number of deaths across West Virginia are now up to 2,782.

“An incredible amount of wisdom and love that they’ve given to so many,” Gov. Justice said. “Please don’t let them become a number.”

Gov. Justice continued to go over the daily statistics from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. Active cases dropped by 158 cases, putting that total down to 5,341. The daily percent positive rose by 5.79, while the daily percent positive remains at 5.11 percent. Another 384 West Virginians recovered from the coronavirus, putting the total number of recoveries across the state at 152,464.

DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard – May 25, 2021

Governor Justice urged the importance of getting tested for COVID-19 if any symptoms are felt. The Governor reminded West Virginians that vaccines are now available for everyone aged 12 years and above.

When it comes to vaccine administration across WV, the DHHR is reporting 1,653,500 total vaccine doses have been received in West Virginia, with 84.9 percent of these doses being administered. There are 777,579 people that have received at least one dose, with 662,813 West Virginians being fully vaccinated.

DHHR’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard – May 25, 2021

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov.

In an outbreak update, Gov. Justice says there are currently six outbreaks in churches across four counties. Greenbrier County is included in these. There are currently ten outbreaks across all long-term care facilities in West Virginia.