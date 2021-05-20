West Virginians aged 16 to 35 can register for $100 savings bond or gift card

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — In an effort to increase vaccine administration in younger West Virginians, everyone aged 16 to 35 can now register to receive a special incentive.

Back in late April, Governor Jim Justice revealed an idea of giving vaccinated residents in this age group a $100 savings bond. Since then, some of what know about this incentive program has changed.

Instead of having the sole option of receiving a savings bond, Governor Justice decided to add a gift card choice of the same amount. All residents will be able to choose whether they would rather receive a savings bond or a gift card.

According to Gov. Justice, the incentive program is retroactive, so people who have already been fully vaccinated will also be able to register in the program. West Virginians aged 16 to 35 can now register at governor.wv.gov.