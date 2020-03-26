Diabetics at risk for complications from COVID-19

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — There are several groups of people who are at a greater risk of having complications from COVID-19. According to the CDC, many who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions are at risk of having complications.

Those with diabetes are considered at risk, according to the CDC’s website. However, endocrinologist, Dr. Ashraf Mena in Princeton, said there are ways to help protect yourself.

“Exercise to stay healthy, vitamins, like Vitamin C. Take any upper-respiratory over the counter medication, that will help, especially in diabetics,” Mena said.

Dr. Mena also added washing your hands is one of the best ways to prevent getting sick.