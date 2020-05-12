Drive-thru COVID-19 testing under way in Montgomery after 18 cases confirmed at area hospital

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) – According to the Fayette County Health Department, 11 staff members at Montgomery General Hospital have tested positive for COVID19 along with seven patients.

The town of Montgomery is it is split between two counties, so each of the county’s health departments are stepping in to help with testing this week starting today with Kanawha County.

“Everyone is encouraged and welcomed to come out and get tested,” says Dr. Sherri Young, Director of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Unfortunately getting tested can be difficult for the people of Montgomery.

“A lot of people in Montgomery ain’t got vehicles and a lot of blacks in Montgomery too so I hope more people, blacks come out just in case,” Kenneth Terrell, a Montgomery resident.

Michael Tatum had to walk to his appointment and hopes a negative result can get him back to work, “in order to protect my coworkers and family members I decided to come down here to get it because I am afraid I have been exposed”.

Both Terell and Tatum have been waiting to get tested, but many people are still fearful of the process. So 13 News reporter, Hannah Goetz, wanted to set the record straight by getting tested herself. She says, “while the process isn’t very flattering – it was not painful and actually was informative.”

“As the state reopens it’s a safe bet to go ahead and get tested it is safe for you it’s safer for everyone to know if you have COVID because we are seeing a lot of a symptomatic people”

these drive through testing sites are designed for just that

On Wednesday at 10 a.m. the Fayette County Health Department will hold their testing at valley elementary school in Smithers.