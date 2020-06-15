Firework sales increase despite local celebrations being canceled

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Large firework shows across the state are being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. So, families are taking matters into their own hands and trekking to local fireworks stores to buy their own.

Since large events wont be happening, firework businesses across the state are seeing an increase in sales. Lance Bush, one of the owners of West Virginia Fireworks Outlet, said things have been steady and they have seen an increase in business.

“Well there has actually been a slight increase just over from memorial weekend,” Bush said. “Customers have been coming in because some municipalities have canceled their events.”

The West Virginia Firework Outlet is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.