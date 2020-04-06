First COVID-19 case in Wyoming County confirmed

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, April 6, 2020 the Wyoming County Health Department announced they have confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in their jurisdiction. Health Department personnel are gathering information on the case and identifying those who may have come in contact with the person diagnosed with the illness.

The patient is in quarantine and is being monitored. The health department reminds everyone to practice social distancing, frequently wash their hands and stay at home.

