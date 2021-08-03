First Delta Variant case confirmed in Mercer County

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — This morning, the first case of the more contagious variant of the coronavirus was confirmed in Mercer County.

Mercer County Health Department Administrator, Roger Topping announced the first case, while also urging everyone to mask up while indoors and at large outdoor gatherings.

According to the DHHR, there are 118 total delta variant cases across West Virginia.

Mercer County is currently colored gold on the DHHR’s County Alert System. The DHHR website shows 3,546 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 129 total deaths.