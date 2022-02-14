BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will be hosting a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster and vaccine clinic in Beckley, W.V. on February 17, 2022.

The free testing and vaccination clinic will be held at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. All testing and vaccinations are conducted on a first come first serve basis from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available.

All children under the age of 18 who wish to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required.

Results take 48 to 72 hours to be processed.

For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.