Free vaccine and testing clinic in White Sulphur Springs February 12

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.V. (WVNS) – The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 vaccine, booster and testing clinic on Saturday, February 12th in White Sulphur Springs, WV.

The clinic will be at New Vision Baptist Church located at 268 Church Street. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will also be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance will be required. Results are expected to return within 48 to 72 hours.

For more information visit PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team’s website here, or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @PAAC.Surge for updates.