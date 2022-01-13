Below are the full results of a Jan. 10 NewsNation survey commissioned through Decision Desk HQ. The survey looked at American attitudes toward COVID-19 and the government’s handling of the pandemic.

The NewsNation survey asked 1,013 registered voters across the country about their thoughts on the pandemic, President Joe Biden’s response and other related questions. The poll was performed using an online voter panel. Margins of error vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different (click here to learn more about why margin of error matters).

Read the full results for yourself below.

Question 1: Thinking about issues facing the country today, how concerned are you about the COVID-19 pandemic? (margin of error: 3%)

Not at all concerned: 6.9%

Not too concerned: 13.2%

Somewhat concerned: 34.2%

Very concerned: 45.6%

Question 2: Overall, how do you feel about current restrictions around COVID-19? (margin of error: 3%)

About right: 28.3%

Not strict enough: 43.7%

Too strict: 27.9%

Question 3: Given recent developments with the omicron variant of the virus, how concerned are you about future variants? (margin of error: 3%)

Not at all concerned: 7.8%

Not too concerned: 13.2%

Somewhat concerned: 36.1%

Very concerned: 42.7%

Question 4: Do you know a family member or close friend who has been hospitalized or died from COVID-19? (margin of error: 3.1%)

No: 51.2%

Prefer not to say: 0.7%

Yes: 48%

Question 5: How often do you wear masks when outside your home? (margin of error: 3%)

Always: 45.6%

Most of the time: 21.3%

Never: 11.3%

Some of the time: 21.6%

Question 6: Have you received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine? (margin of error: 2.7%)

No: 26.1%

Yes: 73.9%

Question 6a: Thinking about your COVID vaccination, which of the following statements describes you best? (margin of error: 3.5%)

I am fully vaccinated (two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or 1 dose of Johnson & Johnson): 43%

I am fully vaccinated and received a booster: 49.9%

I am partially vaccinated: 7%

Question 7: Do you support or oppose a policy that requires masking in public indoor places? (margin of error: 3%)

Somewhat oppose: 11.4%

Somewhat support: 23.1%

Strongly oppose: 15%

Strongly support: 50.3%

Question 8: Do you support or oppose a policy that requires adults to show proof of COVID vaccination in public places? (margin of error: 2.9%)

Somewhat oppose: 13.9%

Somewhat support: 20.1%

Strongly oppose: 29.7%

Strongly support: 36.1%

Question 9: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling the COVID-19 pandemic? (margin of error: 2.9%)

Somewhat approve: 26.6%

Somewhat disapprove: 19.3%

Strongly approve: 18.6%

Strongly disapprove: 35.3%

Question 10: In your opinion, when do you think the COVID-19 pandemic will be over? (margin of error: 3%)

It is already over: 7.2%

Never: 51.8%

Within 6 months: 10.8%

Within a year: 30%

Question 11: Who do you think has communicated well regarding COVID vaccines and boosters? (margin of error: 3%)

Both federal and state/local authorities: 29.2%

Federal government authorities: 10.9%

Neither: 40.4%

State and local government authorities: 19.3%

Question 12: When it comes to information about COVID-19, which of the following sources would you say you trust? Select all that apply. (margin of error: 5.8%)

Dr. Anthony Fauci: 30.8%

Federal health authorities like the CDC and the FDA: 49.8%

Your doctor: 63.2%

President Biden: 15.5%

The news media: 10.2%

Question 13: Thinking about other issues facing the country today, how concerned are you about inflation? (margin of error: 3%)

Not at all concerned: 1.5%

Not too concerned: 6.5%

Somewhat concerned: 31.8%

Very concerned: 60.1%

Question 14: Which do you think is a bigger problem facing the United States today: Inflation, unemployment, or COVID-19? (margin of error: 3%)

COVID-19: 40.9%

Inflation: 45.4%

Unemployment: 13.5%

Question 15: Which of the following do you think is a bigger threat to the United States today? (margin of error: 3%)

Afghanistan: 2.5%

China: 45.9%

Iran: 1.4%

North Korea: 9.2%

Not sure: 21.4%

Other: 4%

Russia: 15.3%

Question 16: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (margin of error: 3%)

Somewhat approve: 26.8%

Somewhat disapprove: 19.7%

Strongly approve: 15.3%

Strongly disapprove: 38%

Question 17: If the election for the U.S. Congress in your district was held today, which of the following candidates would you most likely vote for? (margin of error: 3%)

A third party candidate: 8.5%

The Democratic candidate: 39.7%

The Republican candidate: 45.2%

Would not vote: 6.4%

Question 18: Would you say you are better or worse off financially than you were about a year ago? (margin of error: 3%)

Better off: 19.5%

Neither better nor worse off: 39.9%

Worse off: 40.4%

Question 19: Have you, a family member, or a close friend quit their job within the last two months? (margin of error: 2.4%)

No: 80.4%

Yes: 19.5%

Question 20: What is the highest degree or level of school you have completed? If you’re currently enrolled in school, please indicate the highest degree you have received. (margin of error: 2.9%)

Bachelor’s degree: 28.6%

High school diploma or less: 21.1%

Post-graduate degree: 14.3%

Some college or associate’s degree: 35.8%

Question 21: Which political party do you most closely identify with? (margin of error: 2.9%)