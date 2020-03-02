Gov. Justice to hold roundtable meeting regarding coronavirus

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced he will hold a roundtable meeting with state leaders to discuss ways to prepare for the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Justice plans to meet with members of his administration and medical experts from across West Virginia on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. He will provide updates from the state, answer questions, and make sure state agencies are preparing for COVID-19.

Currently, West Virginia has no cases of COVID-19. Most West Virginians are unlikely to be exposed to COVID-19 at this time, and the immediate health risk is low. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), early preparation is key to mitigating any potential community spread.

“Make no mistake, this disease has been and will continue to be the absolute top priority for myself and my entire administration,” Gov. Justice said. “We are blessed to have incredible medical minds in West Virginia, and we’re going to continue to lean on our great professionals to make sure we’re doing everything humanly possible to keep West Virginians safe.”