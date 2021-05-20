Gov. Justice updates West Virginians on the COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice opened his Thursday morning press briefing by regretfully going through most recent West Virginians to lose their lives due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths in West Virginia have now reached 2,769.

“Please keep these people in your prayers,” Gov. Justice said

The Governor continued on with his briefing, reading over the statistics from the DHHR’s Daily COVID-19 Dashboard. Active cases across West Virginia continue to decrease, dropping by 91 cases. The cumulative percent positive remains at 5.12 percent, while the daily percent positive rose back up to 4.27. There were 390 more recoveries reported in this morning’s update, putting the total number of recovered West Virginians up to 150,789.

Starting today, West Virginians aged 16 to 35 can now register to receive either a $100 savings bond or gift card. Residents will be able to choose which they would rather receive. Those included in this age group can register at governor.wv.gov.

When it comes to vaccine administration, Gov. Justice says the DHHR is reporting 1,653,500 total vaccine doses have been received by WV, with 83.3 percent of doses being administered across the state. There are 761,522 residents that have received at least one vaccine dose, while 651,047 West Virginians are fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Gov. Justice also announced the complete reopening of all senior centers in West Virginia. Anyone not fully vaccinated will have to continue wearing masks in all buildings. The Governor went on to remind residents of the vaccination effort by WV State Parks over Memorial Day weekend.