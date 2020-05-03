Greenbrier Family reunites with father after hospital stay

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)- Sandra Riddle said her 89 year old father, Raleigh, went in to the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center on April 9, 2020, with health complications. Due to state guidelines put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, Riddle and her siblings weren’t allowed to visit their dad.

She said employees at the hospital updated them on her father’s health.

“They had people calling me, especially one of the doctors, would call me every day and tell me the symptoms, lab results, and what was going on with dad,” Riddle said.

Riddle said not being able to see him in a facility close to home was difficult, but on April 15 2020, he was transferred to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to receive more specific care.

The former Greenbrier West teacher and Korean War Veteran was then hours away from his family when he needed them the most.

“We still weren’t going to be able to see him but now he was going to be three hours away. If he had a turn for the worse, that was even harder,” Riddle said.

Luckily, Riddle said they were able to drive up to Morgantown to pick her father up on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Sandra said she is a nurse, and is grateful that doctors gave the okay for her to help him recover at home. But she knows many other families nation-wide are battling a similar situation without that knowledge.

“There’s a lot of people who have to deal with home-care of ill people, and I don’t know how they do it because it stresses me out and I am a nurse,” Riddle said.

But she said despite the stress, it’s a blessing to have the family together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m just thankful to be in a position where I can stay up here with him to help my brother and sister take care of him,” Riddle said.