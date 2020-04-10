Health Department urges social distancing guidelines during Easter holiday

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Easter is supposed to be a time to bring the community together, but this year is going to be a little different.

People want to travel, they want to go to church, they want to enjoy a family dinner, but Dr. Bridgett Morrison with the Greenbrier County Health Department says now is the time to stay vigilant and practice social distancing guidelines.

“It’s when you invite other people that don’t live with you – other family members, other friends, other people from the community – into our homes…” Dr. Morrison said. “That’s when we’re putting everybody at risk.”

Dr. Morrison still encourages families to schedule video calls this weekend and celebrate Easter online.

“Use your phones, do the video chats, the video conferences to touch base with friends and family, and obviously we should be touching base with our friends and our family and our elderly neighbors or other people that we know of that might be hit hard with this,” Dr. Morrison said.

When it comes to Sunday services there are plenty of online options for Church, or you can reach out to your religious leaders for guidance.