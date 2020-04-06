Healthy ways to boost your immune system

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As the world continues to battle COVID-19, people are looking for supplements that could help boost your immune system.

While there are vitamins and supplements people can take to help their body, nutritionists say nothing can replace a good night’s sleep, healthy eating, and exercise.

59News spoke with a local dietitian in Beckley who said taking vitamins can help, but they still recommend getting your nutrients through healthy foods. Richard Williams owns and operates Sound Nutrition Services in Beckley.

“Taking a daily multivitamin is not a bad idea. Most people don’t really get enough fruits and vegetables during the day,” Williams said. “You should have at least five servings of fruits and vegetables. I usually recommend two servings of fruits and three servings of vegetables or even more.”

Williams said it does not just end with healthy eating; one of the best ways to boost your immune system is through a good night’s sleep. He recommended more than six hours of sleep to give your body time to recover from the day before.

Williams added another important way to help your body fight off illness is exercise.

“Actually getting exercise, if people have a safe place to do that, going hiking, going where nobody else is, keeping safe distances from people. If you can get out and get some exercise, that’s helps boost the immune system,” Williams said.

With all of that being said, doctors and nutritionists still agree, the best way to avoid getting sick during this pandemic is washing your hands and social distancing.

For more tips on how to maintain a healthy, balanced diet during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the Sound Nutrition Services website.