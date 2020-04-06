Little General continues free food options for school-aged students throughout COVID-19 pandemic

MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS) — A convenience store chain is continuing its commitment to feeding kids in our state.

Little General extended its free feeding program for school-aged students. Families can go to any location with an eating establishment like Subway, Arby’s, Burger King, and Godfather’s Pizza.
Director of Operations, Saraha Weitzman, said kids must be present in order to receive free food from those chains.

“You can see that they’re hungry,” Weitzman said. “You can see the little smile on their faces, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Little General said they gave away more than $23,000 worth of food to the community through this program. The chain plans to continuing this as long as they can.

