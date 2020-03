FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) -- Procedures at the Tax Office in Fayette County were altered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, the office and the courthouse will still be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, however access will be limited to three citizens at a time.

Anyone who needs to conduct business is urged to call ahead. A deputy sheriff will be stationed at the door of the courthouse to monitor access. Questions can be asked at 304-574-4219.