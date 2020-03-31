Local shelter encourages fostering animals during stay at home order

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Locking yourself inside during this pandemic is not the average person’s idea of fun, but it might feel just a little better with a dog or kitten cuddling up in your lap.

That is the idea that Ericka Workman and her mother had when they walked into the Raleigh County Humane Society looking for a new four legged friend during a time that left them lonesome in their homes.

“You have more time to train them and get to know them a little bit better,” Workman said.

Receptionist, Melody Davis, told 59 News the women are just a few of the increasing amount of people who contacted the shelter about adopting or fostering animals while they have more time on their hands under the stay at home order.

“It’s a good idea because you don’t have to adopt if you foster, it’s not a permanent thing if you don’t want it to be,” Davis added. “You can take home for two weeks, you can take them home for a weekend.”

As people struggle to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, or in the worst case scenario, become ill themselves, more animals are flowing into Humane Society facilities, not just in Southern West Virginia, but nationwide.

“One kennel empty lets one be available for other ones out there,” Davis explained. “Who wouldn’t want to stay home with a little furry baby and give them some love and companionship while they’re stuck inside?”

If you are interested in fostering an animal, but do not have the means to provide for all its needs, Davis said the shelter has a ‘pet pantry’ where food and supplies are free.

To limit the amount of people in their facility, you must call to make an appointment first. They can be reached at (304) 253-8921 on Tuesday- Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.