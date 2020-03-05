Mercer County Health Department able to investigate COVID-19 locally

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Health Department announced they have the ability to investigate the COVID-19 virus locally. The health department will follow all of the State and Federal Guidelines and Protocols.

There are a number of factors considered when seeing a patient that could be infected with the virsus:

Travel? Where?

Contact with a known case?

Proximity to ill individuals who present with respiratory symptoms?

Symptoms? Fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath?

The health department says a lot of symptoms could mimic other viral infections. The department said it is still experiencing the outbreak of the flu. They also want people to know it is possible for patients to be asked to isolate themselves until more information is known about their individual case.

Currently, there is no treatment or vaccine for the COVID-19. People over 60 or people with underlying illnesses are more at risk. The health department wants to urge people if they are extremely ill, to go to an emergency department, and to let them know ahead of time, you will be coming.

Here are the best ways that you could avoid the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Use hand sanitize with 60% of higher alcohol when water is unavailable

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Avoid close contact with sick people by maintaining a six foot distance

If you are sick stay home, and remember to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.