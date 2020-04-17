Mercer County Health Department addresses social media rumors

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Health officers in Mercer County updated the community on Friday, April 17, 2020 about their COVID-19 response. As of 1 p.m. there were 28 pending COVID-19 tests. Those include eight people tested during a drive-thru clinic on Thursday.

During the Friday update, public health nurses addressed inaccurate and false information which was circulating in the community and on social media. The stated the Mercer County Health Department is working closely with State leaders to monitor and manage the COVID-19 situation. They said any positive cases of the virus are reported to the public immediately.

Currently there are eight positive cases reported to the health department. Of those, four have recovered and are off of quarantine. There are no deaths associated with COVID-19 in Mercer County.