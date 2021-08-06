Mercer County Health Department to hold two back-to-school vaccine clinics

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — With the beginning of the school year creeping closer, the Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) will be doing their part to help vaccinate more people before the first bell rings.

MCHD will hold two separate clinics starting on Tuesday, August 24. The second clinic will happen the following day, Wednesday, August 25. Both clinics will take place at the Health Department.

The clinics will last from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Those who wish to get a vaccine at one of these clinics must call the department in advance for an appointment.

The Health Department will also be holding a separate vaccine clinic on Thursday, August 12. The clinic will happen at eh Karen Preservati Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be given. No appointment will be necessary for this vaccination event.