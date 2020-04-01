Mercer County reports 2 people recovered from COVID-19

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department had some good news to report on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. As the number of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia rise, there are some who have recovered.

According to officials with the Mercer County Health Department, the first two people who tested positive for COVID-19 in their area recovered from the illness. Those people ended their quarantine on Wednesday morning. They are still subject to the Governor’s stay-at-home order.

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Mercer County. That person has already begun their self-quarantine. People they have been in contact with were notified.