Mercer Mall to reopen on Thursday with some changes for shoppers

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — An announcement from Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) allowed indoor malls to reopen on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Mercer Mall released their intention to bring shoppers back in accordance with guidelines from the Governor’s plan to reopen West Virginia.

The mall will have reduced hours. These will be from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“We look forward to welcoming our friends, neighbors, merchants and visitors. They can rest assured that extensive measures are in place to make every visit a safe and healthy one. All businesses and patrons are urged to follow the state’s WV Strong The Comeback Plan reopening strategy, which provides guidance for protecting the health of employees, customers, and their families.” Mercer Mall Management Staff

Patrons will notice some changes to enhance social distancing, There will be new signage and physical barriers. The staff will also be increasing their already stringent cleaning standards.

While the mall will be open, some stores, restaurants or other businesses may be opening at a later date or with different hours. Shoppers are advised to check online or call for the hours of operation of individual stores.