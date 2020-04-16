Monroe County Health Dept. confirms 2nd case of COVID-19

UNION, WV (WVNS) — There are now two positive cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County. That is according to a release from the health department on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Health officers are investigating the case and will notify those who were in close contact with the patient. All confirmed cases will be isolated. Their contacts will be quarantined and monitored for signs and symptoms of the illness.

No additional information about the individual who tested positive, including where they live, will be released.

The health department administrators are asking the community to continue practicing social distancing. Questions should be directed to your primary care provider or the Monroe County Health Department at 304-772-3064.