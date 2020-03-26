National COVID-19 Task Force briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Secretary of State Mac Warner announced on Thursday that he has issued guidance and a funding opportunity to assist county clerks with mailing an absentee ballot application to every registered voter in West Virginia, according to a press release.

In the release, the Secretary of State's Office said that returning the absentee ballot application is the first step to receiving the official ballot via mail. During the State of Emergency that has been issued as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, every registered voter in the state is eligible to vote an absentee-by-mail ballot in the May 12 Primary Election, according to the release.