BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold held a meeting for city officials to update the community on what they are doing to fight this disease. Rappold said they hold conference calls with city and county leaders three times a week for updates, and thought it would be a good idea to let the public know what is being discussed.

With four JanCare employees now quarantined for being exposed to COVID-19, Rappold said they are setting up an area for first responders in the city.