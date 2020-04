BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- Students have been out of school in West Virginia for more than two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that time, local school boards worked to ensure the kids were fed.

On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, they ran into an issue of running out of meal packs to hand out in Raleigh County. Superintendent David Price said they did not have enough food to feed every student who showed up to a feeding site. He said they handed out around 1,500 meal packs already this week and they are still adjusting to having to provide this many meals for students.