New River Transit Authority to receive $2.3 million federal grant

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The New River Transit Authority will be the first in the region to receive a $2.3 million federal grant from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES act.

Director Andy Austin said the grant money will support operation expenses affected by COVID-19.

“We have services located in Raleigh and Fayette County, and this funding will go all through our service area,” Austin said. “The primary use we’re gonna take with this money is obviously for the safety and security of the drivers and the ridership.”

In response to the pandemic, the New River Transit Authority already took several steps to ensure all passengers and drivers are safe. ‘Cough curtains’ shield the driver from the bus seating. They are only allowing a maximum of six passengers on at a time to take essential rides only, and stopped charging customers to prevent physical exchanges of money.

“We’re going above and beyond what we typically budget for as far as cleanliness and getting the buses sanitized,” Austin added.

They also plan on using the grant to pay their drivers who are contracted out by Raleigh County Community Action, along with the rest of their team working through this pandemic.

“We understand and appreciate how much they do. It’s an essential service that needs to continue in these two counties and we want to make sure our staff know we appreciate that,” Austin stressed.

Austin told 59 News they ARE a bus stop for the Greyhound which is still running with limited routes; however, tickets can only be purchased online. The ticket window is temporarily closed during the pandemic.